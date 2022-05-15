Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Range Resources stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

