Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

WSO stock opened at $258.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.07 and a 200-day moving average of $290.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.26 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

