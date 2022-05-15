Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.