Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $903.53 million, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

