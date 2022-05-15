Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $75.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

