Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Hold

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC opened at $17.44 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.