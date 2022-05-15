Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $6.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s current price.
HUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
HUT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $478.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.