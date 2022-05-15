Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $6.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s current price.

HUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $478.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.