Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRON. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

TSE:CRON opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

