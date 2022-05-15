Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

