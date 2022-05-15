Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.59 and traded as low as C$10.44. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

