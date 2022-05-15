Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Cantaloupe worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. 263,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $324.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Cantaloupe Profile (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.