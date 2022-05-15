Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

