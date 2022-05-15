Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 16,455 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,096 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

