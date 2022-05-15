Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 19,780 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,621,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,006,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2,860.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,141,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $191.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

