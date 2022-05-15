Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 567.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,744 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Blink Charging worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Blink Charging by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $17.24 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

