Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.26 Million in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

