Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 226,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mandiant stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

