Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of JKS opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 0.89. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

