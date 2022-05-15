CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on CareRx from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CareRx stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. CareRx has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

