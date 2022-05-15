CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

