CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.