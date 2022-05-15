Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.43.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

