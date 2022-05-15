Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 34,107,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,638,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

