Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

