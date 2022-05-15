Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

