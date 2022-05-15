Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,560 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

