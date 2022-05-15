Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

