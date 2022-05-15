Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

