Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Position Decreased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360,320 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 1.86% of Celestica worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 607,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,517. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.