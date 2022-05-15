Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 55.7% in April

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the April 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 217,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
