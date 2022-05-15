Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 55.7% in April

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the April 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 217,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.