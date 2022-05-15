Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Celsius by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

