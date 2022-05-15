Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 30.5% in April

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centogene by 1,026.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

CNTG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577. Centogene has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

