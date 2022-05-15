Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 140 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.31.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.