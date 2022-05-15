CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$126.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CGI stock traded up C$3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,171. The stock has a market cap of C$25.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. CGI has a 52 week low of C$98.77 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

