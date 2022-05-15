Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

