Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

