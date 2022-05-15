Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

