Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,117,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,692,796. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $283.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

