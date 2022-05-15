Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64.
In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $154,571.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,190.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,808 shares of company stock worth $258,864 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
