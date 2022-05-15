Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $154,571.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,190.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,808 shares of company stock worth $258,864 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

