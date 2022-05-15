China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Merchants Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $26.93 on Thursday. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

