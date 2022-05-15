Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 180.48%.
Shares of KDNY stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.
In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Chinook Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
