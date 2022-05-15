Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 180.48%.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2,131.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Chinook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.