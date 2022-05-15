Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,318.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,242.71 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,501.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,578.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $206,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,927,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

