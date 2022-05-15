Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

LDSVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of LDSVF stock remained flat at $$9,501.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $9,200.00 and a 52 week high of $13,875.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11,273.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11,769.72.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.