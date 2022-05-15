ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

