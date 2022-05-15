ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.78.
Several research analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
