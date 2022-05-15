CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 47.7% in April

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.71 on Friday. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

Get CHS alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.