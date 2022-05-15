Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,213,000 after buying an additional 90,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

