CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.07.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CI Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 92,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.40%. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

