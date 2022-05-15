Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 2.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 49.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas stock traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.97. The company had a trading volume of 429,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

