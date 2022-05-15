Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $40,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.