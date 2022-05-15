Citigroup Inc. Has $50.69 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $50,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.87.

PGR stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.