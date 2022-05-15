Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.34% of Elanco Animal Health worth $45,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.